Jets' Mangold channels inner 'Star Wars,' calls teammate a Wookiee

One of the most-anticipated movies of 2015 has officially made its way to NFL locker rooms -- for one team, at least.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" hits theaters in two weeks, getting fans excited for the record-breaking release. New York Jets center Nick Mangold is probably one of those fans, given the comparison he made.

His wingman, James Carpenter, has played well thus far in his first season with the Jets, and Mangold is taking notice ... in a way.

"He's a Wookiee," Mangold said via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "He's quiet, he's powerful, he's loyal as all get-out … and he's got a lot of hair."

So if Carpenter is a Wookiee, like Chewbacca, that would make Mangold Han Solo, right? Sure. Like Chewbacca, Carpenter isn't much of a chatter box.

"I don't talk that much," Carpenter said.

On a more serious note, Carpenter and Mangold have meshed well together this season and have done a great job of protecting Ryan Fitzpatrick in the pocket. The Jets have allowed just 17 sacks this season, second-fewest in the NFL. Both Mangold and Carpenter have had a hand in that number, which is a big reason for Fitzpatrick's success of late.

"If everybody does their job, good things will happen," Carpenter said. "So, I just try to lead that way: Do my job the best I can."

