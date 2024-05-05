Jets' Jordan Travis sees himself as Aaron Rodgers' successor, but focused on 'being a great teammate'

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will step back into the starting quarterback role for the New York Jets in 2024. The star quarterback's 2023 season came to an abrupt end after just four plays, when he tore his Achilles tendon.

Rodgers eventually underwent a "speed bridge" procedure, which was designed to expedite the recovery process. He ultimately missed the entire season, but the Jets hope to have a healthy Rodgers for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

The Jets drafted former Florida State star Jordan Travis in the fifth round of last month's NFL Draft. Travis suffered a serious leg injury in November, which ended his college football career. The Jets signed veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor in March. While Taylor will likely serve as the backup quarterback in 2024, Travis sees himself as the eventual successor to Rodgers.

Travis suggested that the prospect of being the Jets' starter one day has crossed his mind on more than one occasion.

"I do think about that a lot," Travis acknowledged, via ESPN, "but right now I'm just focused where my feet are, just getting healthy and getting everybody around me better, being a great teammate."

Jets coach Robert Saleh seems impressed by Travis' potential. He also hinted that Travis could be healthy enough to get on the football field for training camp.

"I feel like he's kind of a ball of clay," Saleh said. "He's a tremendously talented young man and extremely gifted, especially athletically. He's got a lot of work to do, he hasn't even scratched the surface. He's winning games doing things that were just pure athleticism, and if we can tie the football part to it, I think we've got ourselves a damn good player."

Travis previously expressed his eagerness to learn from the experienced Rodgers.

"It's a blessing, for sure," Travis said. "I want to learn everything. I want to pick his brain on everything he does: how he treats his teammates, how he carries himself on the field, off the field. I can't wait."

Although he is only a few months removed from the gruesome leg injury, Travis did not doubt he would get back on the football field.

"Never," Travis said. "I mean, I love adversity. I love waking up every single day and having to make a choice. It just makes the story a whole lot cooler. I've always had that from the day I broke my leg until now. So I love it. So there's never been a doubt."

Rodgers has gone on record about his desire to play "two or three or four" more NFL seasons, but his longevity ultimately depends on how his body responds.

