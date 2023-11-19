Jets expected to pursue Davante Adams in offseason trade to reunite with Aaron Rodgers: report

Davante Adams may reunite with his old friend and quarterback Aaron Rodgers after all.

The New York Jets are expected to make an aggressive push to acquire the All-Pro wide receiver from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, according to ESPN, after his team was reluctant to move away from him prior to the NFL trade deadline.

The Jets have been tied to Adams ever since they landed Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers this past offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In turn, GM Joe Douglas was reportedly trying to talk to the Raiders before the deadline about trading for Adams, who was disgruntled with how the team was performing under quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams wanted a trade to the Raiders in part because Derek Carr, his old college quarterback at Fresno State, was in place as the team’s franchise quarterback.

The Raiders moved on from Carr, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints, for Garoppolo. He signed a three-year pact to be the team’s next quarterback and the results were 3-5 over eight games, where Adams showed clear frustration on the sideline.

But, while ESPN has a source saying "that will happen" in terms of the Jets pursuing Adams, they also say Adams’ availability for the Raiders depends on how the season ends. Las Vegas moved on from head coach Josh McDaniels, putting Antonio Pierce in place as the interim head coach. Since that move, the Raiders are 5-5, winning both games with him at the helm and Adams looks much happier.

AARON RODGERS TAKES JAB AT ESPN OVER COVID TALK, RIPS CONSPIRACIES ABOUT INJURY

The Raiders face a tough stretch of games now, though, with rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell under center since Pierce took over. They have the Miami Dolphins on Sunday followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Chiefs once more.

If the Raiders can continue winning and compete for a playoff spot, perhaps Adams would be content playing for them next season. If not, a trade request may come down the line, and the Jets seem to want to pounce on that opportunity.

Adams and Rodgers were one of the most lethal dynamic offensive duos when they were in Green Bay together, building a quick rapport and becoming a feared tandem for any defense they faced. Rodgers found his go-to guy, especially in the red zone, as Adams led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2020 (18).

Adams totaled 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns with Rodgers since he was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

DAVANTE ADAMS SAYS RAIDERS ARE NOT CELEBRATING JOSH MCDANIELS' FIRING, ADMITS READINESS FOR SOME ‘CHANGE’

The two remain great friends despite not being in the same locker room, with Rodgers and Adams having a moment at Allegiant Stadium last week with the Jets visiting the Raiders for "Sunday Night Football." The Raiders won 16-12.

With the intent that Rodgers will return from his torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 – perhaps before this season even ends – the Jets continue to look for ways to give him all the offensive firepower he deserves as they hope to make a strong playoff push for the first time in a decade.

The idea of Adams pairing up with budding stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall would certainly bring a smile to every face in the Jets’ building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams has three years left on the five-year, $140 million deal he signed with the Raiders last season. There is a potential opt-out in 2025 prior to being an unrestricted agent at age 35 in 2027.