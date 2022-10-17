Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets' Elijah Moore frustrated over lack of targets in win over Packers

Moore has just eight targets since Zach Wilson returned in Week 4

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New York Jets extended their win streak to three games and remained undefeated on the road after defeating the struggling Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Despite this, second-year receiver Elijah Moore is not too thrilled about his role. 

In response to a tweet pointing out that Moore, 22, had zero targets this weekend, the 2021 second round draft pick said he does not "understand" why he was not utilized – clarifying that he is "grateful" for the team’s success. 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, #2, talks with New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, #8, and New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, #10, during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Oct. 9, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, #2, talks with New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, #8, and New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, #10, during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Oct. 9, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. [Bitter] sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either."

JETS RUN ALL OVER PACKERS, DISRUPT AARON RODGERS IN UPSET WIN

In an attempt to avoid any confusion over his message, Moore added in a second tweet that he backs his team "[100%]."

"I support allll my teammates [100%] too. Dey know it what it is! I’m behind em like no other. Everyone rocking out neeeeds to keeep rocking out dats part of why we winning! Don’t get it confused either."

The Jets totaled 278 offensive yards with quarterback Zach Wilson going 10-of-18 for 110 yards but relied heavily on their run game. Star running back Breece Hall was Sunday’s leading rusher with 116 yards on 20 carries, while the Jets outran the Packers 179-60. 

Elijah Moore, #8 of the New York Jets, runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh.

Elijah Moore, #8 of the New York Jets, runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Moore is 16-for-29 through Week 6 with just eight targets in the last three games since Wilson’s return to the lineup. 

This comes as Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has built an offense around running the ball which has seen New York get its best six-game start since 2015. Hall and Michael Carter have been the centerpieces to that offense. 

Breece Hall, #20 of the New York Jets, rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Breece Hall, #20 of the New York Jets, rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"We're trending upwards," Hall said Sunday. "I feel like a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise if we won this game, but we expected to come in and win this game."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.