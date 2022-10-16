Jets run all over Packers, disrupt Aaron Rodgers in upset win

The New York Jets handed the Green Bay Packers their first loss at Lambeau Field in 16 games, shocking them, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon.

The key for the Jets to collect their fourth win of the season? The run game. Breece Hall rushed for 116 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown, and Braxton Berrios had an end-around for 20 yards and a score as well.

Zach Wilson didn’t have to throw much, just 18 attempts with 10 completions for 110 yards on the day. Killing clock and relying on the defense to disrupt Aaron Rodgers was the plan for these Jets, and it worked to a tee.

Rodgers was 26-for-41 on the day with 246 yards and a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard (four catches for 76 yards). The Jets were able to curb the Packers’ run game, holding A.J. Dillon to 41 yards on 10 carries and Aaron Jones to 19 yards on nine carries.

New York’s special teams also came through for them to run up the score following Berrios’ running touchdown. The Jets blocked a punt in the third quarter that led to Will Parks scooping it up and taking it into the end zone for 20 yards and a 17-3 lead.

This is now back-to-back losses for Rodgers and the Packers against the New York teams, as the Giants took them down in London last week.

Because of the deficit late in this game, Jordan Love, Rodgers’ backup, came in for the team’s final drive. He had eight yards on 2-for-4 passing.

Corey Davis led the Jets in the pass game, catching two passes for 52 yards, including a 41-yard reception.

On defense, Quinnen Williams had two sacks on Rodgers, who went down four times on the day. John Franklin-Myers and Sheldon Rankins collected a sack apiece as well.

The Jets, much like the Giants who beat the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday, are shocking the NFL with their level of play. They have pushed their win streak to three games now after wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins prior to this upset on the road.

New York also remained undefeated on the road this season. They will look to keep that going against the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

The Packers want to stop their losing streak against the Washington Commanders on the road next week.