Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets come to Zach Wilson's defense amid reports of rising tensions

Several Jets players spoke to the media Monday about their confidence in Zach Wilson

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he wasn’t worried about a potential divide within the team after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots in the final seconds of Sunday’s game — a day when Zach Wilson’s struggles were on full display.

But according to reports, tensions are rising. 

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Jets’ defense managed to hold the Patriots to just three points until rookie cornerback Marcus Jones scored a touchdown off an 84-yard punt-return with just five seconds left in the game. 

JETS’ GARRETT WILSON GLUMLY SUMMARIZES TEAM’S OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES: ‘THIS S--- SORRY’ 

Saleh fielded a number of questions about Wilson’s performance and after the second-year quarterback went 9 of 22 for just 77 yards and no touchdowns. 

"It’s not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything," Saleh said. "It’s just finding a way to, finding the answers so we can start moving the ball because it’s, we did it against Buffalo, we’ve done it against other teams. It’s just the consistency needs to get found."

Wilson was also asked if he felt he "let the defense down." 

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets scrambles against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets scrambles against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

"No," he replied before leaving the podium.

But according to multiple reports, Wilson’s lack of accountability has ruffled some feathers in the locker room. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sources also told SNY TV that Wilson reportedly walked around the locker room "like he wasn’t the problem." 

But on Monday several players came to Wilson’s defense. 

"It's really not anything he has to do," defensive end Quinnen Williams said when asked if Wilson addressed his post game remarks with the team. "We know Zach's heart as a defense. He's a leader of our team. He's a great player, great person inside and out.

Kyle Dugger #23 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Ty Johnson #25 of the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Kyle Dugger #23 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Ty Johnson #25 of the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

"We all have faith in Zach. We all love Zach, and we all are a part of this team. That’s one of our brothers, and we’re gonna stick by him through hell or high waters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have all the confidence in the world in Zach Wilson," Carl Lawson added. 

Offensive guard Laken Tomlinson echoed those remarks, saying the locker room as a whole has a "high" level of confidence in Wilson.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.