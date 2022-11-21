Jets come to Zach Wilson's defense amid reports of rising tensions

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he wasn’t worried about a potential divide within the team after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots in the final seconds of Sunday’s game — a day when Zach Wilson’s struggles were on full display.

But according to reports, tensions are rising.

The Jets’ defense managed to hold the Patriots to just three points until rookie cornerback Marcus Jones scored a touchdown off an 84-yard punt-return with just five seconds left in the game.

Saleh fielded a number of questions about Wilson’s performance and after the second-year quarterback went 9 of 22 for just 77 yards and no touchdowns.

"It’s not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything," Saleh said. "It’s just finding a way to, finding the answers so we can start moving the ball because it’s, we did it against Buffalo, we’ve done it against other teams. It’s just the consistency needs to get found."

Wilson was also asked if he felt he "let the defense down."

"No," he replied before leaving the podium.

But according to multiple reports, Wilson’s lack of accountability has ruffled some feathers in the locker room.

Sources also told SNY TV that Wilson reportedly walked around the locker room "like he wasn’t the problem."

But on Monday several players came to Wilson’s defense.

"It's really not anything he has to do," defensive end Quinnen Williams said when asked if Wilson addressed his post game remarks with the team. "We know Zach's heart as a defense. He's a leader of our team. He's a great player, great person inside and out.

"We all have faith in Zach. We all love Zach, and we all are a part of this team. That’s one of our brothers, and we’re gonna stick by him through hell or high waters."

"We have all the confidence in the world in Zach Wilson," Carl Lawson added.

Offensive guard Laken Tomlinson echoed those remarks, saying the locker room as a whole has a "high" level of confidence in Wilson.