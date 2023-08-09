Jets' Chris Streveler faces playful jab from girlfriend over 'Hard Knocks' appearance

It’s unlikely Chris Streveler is going to get a bunch of air time on "Hard Knocks" as the annual HBO show gives fans a look into the New York Jets’ training camp and preseason this year.

But his girlfriend, Taylor Lavonne, kept a keen eye on the first episode on Tuesday night. She saw her quarterback boyfriend in the background dancing and took a playful jab at him.

"@cstrevy5 I see you jigging," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post.

Streveler reposted the moment on his Instagram Stories.

The 28-year-old was a collegiate standout at Minnesota and South Dakota before he joined the NFL. He made his first appearance with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and appeared in five games for the team. He was with the Cardinals in 2021 before moving to the Jets last season.

He started one of the two games he appeared in with the Jets, recording 90 passing yards on 10-of-15 passing. The Jets signed Streveler to a reserve/future contract in January.

It didn’t appear he would be on the Jets by the time the first episode dropped. New York waived Streveler on Monday but on Tuesday, he was placed on the injured reserve after going unclaimed.

He suffered a thumb injury at the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns last week.