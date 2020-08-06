Jets' Avery Williamson believes NFL season depends on player responsibility: 'It’s going to take some maturity'

New York Jets veteran linebacker Avery Williamson isn’t hopeful that the 2020 NFL season will be played in full, and it comes down to his lack of faith in player responsibility.

Williamson, 28, spoke to reporters during a conference call Wednesday and explained that he thinks it will be a challenge for most players to “do the right thing” for that length of time.

“There’s a lot of guys in this league and a lot of guys do stupid stuff,” Williamson said, according to the New York Post. “I feel like it’s going to be tough for guys to do the right thing the entire year. That’s just my opinion. Hopefully, guys police each other. I feel like it’s going to be tough. You see what’s happening in baseball.”

MLB's St. Louis Cardinals were forced to temporarily suspend their season after being plagued by an outbreak of COVID-19 that saw 13 members of the team test positive, including seven players. Shortly after, rumors began to surface that the team had visited a casino in Minnesota.

“Guys are used to going out and doing what they want to do,” Williamson said. “It’s going to take some maturity for guys to be smart and not party and try to keep to themselves.”

Williamson’s skeptical remarks come just days after Odell Beckham Jr.'s comments about the NFL season were published Monday.

“That’s how I feel. Obviously, with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this," Beckham told WSJ Magazine in an interview published before he reported to training camp. "I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an 11-on-11 contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room. We’re not ready for football season.

“So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ [attitude is], 'Oh we own you guys,' and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

NFL players have until 4 p.m. Thursday to opt out of the season. More than 40 have already made the decision to skip this year.

