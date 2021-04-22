Jerry Jones has 'visions of sugar plums' imagining Kyle Pitts with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is infatuated with NFL prospect Kyle Pitts -- and there is a video to prove it.

The Cowboys shared a video of Pitts’ virtual meeting with the team on Wednesday, and Jones told the Florida tight end how he sees him fitting into their offense if he does indeed drop to No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I’m excited to have you come into this league, and man, what a pair up we could do with ol' Dak Prescott and some of these guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here," Jones said in the video.

After Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Pitts is highly regarded by many experts as the second-best prospect in this draft class. Last college football season, the 6-foot-6, 246-pound athletic specimen hauled in 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

During Florida’s pro day on March 31, Pitts dazzled the scouts and coaches in attendance.

Pitts had an 83⅜-inch wingspan, a 33½-inch vertical, and he recorded 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump while managing 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Pitts ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 4.44 seconds, which was not far off Vernon Davis' combine record of 4.38 for a tight end set back in 2006.

Some draft analysts project Pitts to go as high as No. 4 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, so if the Cowboys are set on making him a part of their team, they would need to move up in the draft to have the opportunity to land him in Dallas.