Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season

Jerry Jones has done a total 180 on Odell Beckham Jr.

At one point, the Dallas Cowboys owner said it was rather likely that he would bring in the wide receiver - even last week, Jones said Beckham would "join us."

But after the Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones said that is no longer the case.

Jones told reporters Saturday it is "not realistic" for the 30-year-old Beckham to join the team at this time.

"It’s not realistic to think about having him in a meaningful way for the playoffs. Now, that’s not dismissing the future," Jones said, via The Athletic.

When Beckham visited the Cowboys earlier this month, Dallas was concerned that he had not progressed from his torn ACL enough to play before mid-January. Jones did note that the odds of him bringing in Beckham were fading.

Beckham remains a free agent after suffering the injury in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. He tore the same ligament in October 2020 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Before the second-quarter injury, Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards and the Super Bowl's first score, and he was well on his way to a dominant performance.

In his first three playoff games, he totaled 19 receptions for 236 yards (113 of them in the NFC Championship) and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys improved to 12-3 with their victory Saturday, and they seem to be doing okay with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who combined for three touchdowns in Saturday's win - Lamb himself caught two, racking up 113 yards on eight receptions.

However, the Cowboys did bring in veteran T.Y. Hilton on a one-year deal, which also put a damper on any Beckham signing.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler and twice a Second-team All Pro receiver.