Cowboys owner Jerry Jones changes tune, says odds of signing Odell Beckham Jr. are fading

The Odell Beckham Jr. saga shifted on Tuesday when Jerry Jones suddenly appeared to be pessimistic about the possibility of landing the wide receiver.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager took a more tepid tone when he gave the latest update on the Beckham situation during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas saying, "As of this morning we don't have anything."

The sentiments are drastically different than Jones' comments from just last week when he said to "standy by" on the team adding Beckham to the roster.

Jones continued to damper expectations this week by saying, "The reality is, though, that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward."

If Beckham does end up signing a contract with the Cowboys, he would likely be designated to injured reserve after one day on the team's active roster, according to a report from ESPN. That would mean Beckham would have to sit out at least the wild-card round of the playoffs if he signed with Dallas this week.

Beckham continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered in last season's Super Bowl, when he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham's health has been a point of concern throughout the recruiting process. Earlier this month, Jones expressed concern after the 30-year-old visited the Cowboys' facilities.

"Well, I’m not confident at all. So, that’s the issue," Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability, is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. So, we’ve got a good bead on that, we’ve got a great read on his career."

The Cowboys franchise has won five Super Bowls, but have not seen great success since the mid-90s. Dallas has failed to make it past the divisional round of the playoff since 1995.

Their past three road playoff wins happened in the 1992, 1991 and 1980 seasons.

Dallas currently trails the Eagles in the NFC East and will likely enter the playoffs as a wild-card team.

The team did make a roster move last week when they added veteran free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton, in part because he was healthy enough to play immediately.

Hilton was inactive in the team's Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beckham has also recently visited the Bills and the Giants. At this point, he likely may not sign with a team until 2023.