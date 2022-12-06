Cowboys concerned about potential Odell Beckham Jr. signing after visit: report

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly having some doubts about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s addition to their offense following his tour of the team’s facility.

The Cowboys are having some concerns over Beckham’s physical, as his recovery from a torn left ACL "has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January," per ESPN.

Beckham’s visit was highly anticipated for Dallas, who many believe the frontrunner to sign him. After the official vist and tour of the Cowboys’ facility, he was seen with defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks game courtside at American Airlines Center.

You could even hear Dallas fans chanting "O-B-J."

Beckham also had a visit with his former New York Giants, where head coach Brian Daboll said it went well. No details, though, emerged from it.

"We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said this past Friday. "We had a good visit. Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington, and any questions on that is really what I've got to say."

The Buffalo Bills were also expecting Beckham over the weekend.

One main piece of each visit was Beckham not working out for any team, which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted makes him nervous.

"Well, I’m not confident at all. So, that’s the issue," Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability, is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed towards his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. So, we’ve got a good beat on that, we’ve got a great read on his career.

"It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. We’ve got a lot of history here, and you take a good look at everything. Not only the obvious, and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this, we’ve got to come in with our eyes wide open, and it has to be addressed and that’s when you see if you can make a deal or not."

Each team interested in Beckham has different situations as they hunt for the playoffs.

The Cowboys have proven they can run up the scoreboard in recent weeks, putting up 54 against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. If Beckham can play, he’s just another weapon for Dak Prescott to use alongside CeeDee Lamb, Micahel Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. They’re chasing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, but are expected to be a top wild card team if the standings remain the same.

In the Bills’ case, Josh Allen already has a silky smooth connection with Stefon Diggs that has been on full display as they aim for another AFC East title. Adding Beckham to the mix with Isaiah McKenzie, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox and Devon Singletary would give them an edge, and we’ve seen what Allen can do in the playoffs.

For the Giants, they are in desperate need of a receiver. Beckham’s workload would be likely be high in Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offensive scheme, giving Daniel Jones a veteran receiver that can work short, intermediate and deep downfield. However, if a sure-fire playoff appearance is what Beckham wants, the Cowboys or Bills would be the better bet.

In the end, it comes down to availability and the Cowboys appear to be a bit skeptical about that if he inked a contract soon.