Ben Sasse reacts to 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer, other contestants not knowing who he is

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, took it on the chin on Wednesday when he learned reigning 'Jeopardy!' super-champion James Holzhauer and two competitors did not know who he was.

On last Friday's episode of the syndicated game show, contestant Robin Falco selected the "Social Studies" category $2,000, where Sasse's image quickly appeared.

"He's a senator from Nebraska and the author of "Them: Why We Hate Each Other and How to Heal," host Alex Trebek told the contestants.

Sadly, none of the trio, including the record-breaking 37-year-old professional sports gambler, asked, "Who is Ben Sasse?"

That caught the attention of the prominent GOP lawmaker on Wednesday.

"I’ll take “uncomfortable awkward silences” for a thousand dollars, Alex...," Sasse joked on Twitter.

"Jeopardy!" contestants have a history of not being current with politics. In 2018, three contestants failed to correctly identify former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn in a clue related to the Russia investigation.

Holzhauer has continued his winning streak, clinching his 20th consecutive victory on Wednesday and collecting a total of a whopping $1,528,012. He almost lost his title as champion this week, winning his 18th game by only $18.