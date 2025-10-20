Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels' mom demands fans to 'stop manifesting' former NFL star after latest injury

Daniels suffered a hamstring injury against the Cowboys

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz praises Jayden Daniels for veteran maturity Video

Commanders' Tyler Biadasz praises Jayden Daniels for veteran maturity

Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz spoke to Fox News Digital about building chemistry with Jayden Daniels both on and off the field.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys early after he suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

The injury prompted fans to compare the second-year quarterback to former NFL star Robert Griffin III. The former Baylor standout had an electric rookie season when he entered the league in 2012 but knee injuries plagued the rest of his career.

Jayden Daniels drops back to pass

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Daniels’ mom, Regina Jackson, urged fans to stop the comparisons to Griffin.

"I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son.  Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about," she wrote in a post on X.

Daniels was expected to have an MRI on his hamstring on Monday. It’s the second time this season that the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year went down with an injury. He was dealing with a knee sprain in Weeks 3 and 4.

Jayden Daniels warms up

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

He was 12-of-22 with 156 passing yards and a touchdown pass against the Cowboys. However, Dallas picked up a 44-22 victory. The injury was the main concern for Washington.

"It’s tough. He’s been battling all year, and I know that can be very frustrating," Commanders backup Marcus Mariota said of Daniels.

Mariota came into the game for Daniels. He threw a pick-six to Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland.

Jayden Daniels upset on the sidelines

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Washington is 3-4 this season following the loss to Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

