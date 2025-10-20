Jayden Daniels' mom demands fans to 'stop manifesting' former NFL star after latest injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys early after he suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

The injury prompted fans to compare the second-year quarterback to former NFL star Robert Griffin III. The former Baylor standout had an electric rookie season when he entered the league in 2012 but knee injuries plagued the rest of his career.

Daniels’ mom, Regina Jackson, urged fans to stop the comparisons to Griffin.

"I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about," she wrote in a post on X.

Daniels was expected to have an MRI on his hamstring on Monday. It’s the second time this season that the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year went down with an injury. He was dealing with a knee sprain in Weeks 3 and 4.

He was 12-of-22 with 156 passing yards and a touchdown pass against the Cowboys. However, Dallas picked up a 44-22 victory. The injury was the main concern for Washington.

"It’s tough. He’s been battling all year, and I know that can be very frustrating," Commanders backup Marcus Mariota said of Daniels.

Mariota came into the game for Daniels. He threw a pick-six to Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland.

Washington is 3-4 this season following the loss to Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.