Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart’s sideline appearance at Ole Miss bowl game fuels head-coaching speculation

Social media users attempted to lip-read the rookie quarterback's comments about potential candidates

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart set social media buzzing with speculation about the team’s next head coach after fans attempted to lip-read the rookie on the Ole Miss sideline during Thursday night’s Fiesta Bowl.

There are currently eight teams in the NFL on the hunt for a new head coach, including the Giants, who fired Brian Daboll midseason following another missed playoffs. Several notable names have since been thrown into the pool of available coaches, and Dart appeared to have given fans a clue as to who the Big Blue has been eyeing. 

Jaxson Dart on Ole Miss sideline

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart stands on the sideline during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Miami (Florida) and Mississippi in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dart was on the sidelines for his alma mater Ole Miss during the team’s 31-27 loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl when the broadcast picked up the 22-year-old having a conversation. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Although his comments were inaudible, social media users attempted to read Dart’s lips, prompting speculation that he said "Harbaugh or Stefanski," a reference to former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Although it remains unclear what Dart was truly saying, both coaches are widely considered among the most sought-after free agents currently in the NFL.

John Harbaugh looks on field

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens walks the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

NEW YORK GIANTS NEXT HEAD COACH ODDS: KEVIN STEFANSKI FAVORED, HARBAUGH IN MIX

The Ravens’ decision to fire Harbaugh after 18 seasons — a tenure that included multiple division titles, several AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl victory — rattled the league and drew interest from numerous teams, including some that already had head coaches in place.

While the Giants have yet to interview Harbaugh, it seems inevitable they will.

Kevin Stefanski sidelines

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants have already conducted interviews with Stefanski, Vance Joseph, Raheem Morris, and Antonio Pierce. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue