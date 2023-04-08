Donna Kelce's Super Bowl split jersey and custom shoes, enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will likely be inducted Into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after they decided to retire, but another member of the Kelce family has already been honored in Canton, Ohio.

Donna Kelce's famously debuted a split jersey and custom shoes during the 2023 Super Bowl week. One half of the jersey featured the Eagles colors and Jason's number, while the other part of the jersey showed Travis' jersey number and team colors.

Now, her outfit has been put on display in the Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's verified Twitter account shared a photo of Donna's jersey and shoes on display.

"When @tkelce & @JasonKelce became the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, their mother, @dkelce1, earned national headlines." the Hall of Fame wrote.

"The split @Chiefs/@Eagles jersey & shoes she famously wore are now on display at the Hall of Fame. Talk about a Hall of Fame mom!"

The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Eagles 38-35, with Travis winning the second Super Bowl of his career.

Jason won a Vince Lombardi Trophy when the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Travis wrote, "Love you mommy," on the Chiefs side of the jersey.

Donna was also seen with the one-of-a-kind jersey during the Super Bowl opening night festivities at the Phoenix Suns home arena, Footprint Center.

She surprised her sons with homemade cookies during opening night, but on the day of the big game Donna said she did not send her normal good-luck pregame text to her sons.

"I gave them both a handwritten note, which I never do, with the cookies on Monday. And told them leave it all out on the field, try your hardest, and just enjoy it. This is just going to be pure joy, and hopefully everything will be okay," Donna said during a Super Bowl pregame interview with FOX Sports.