Jared Goff's first career touchdown pass was an absolutely perfect throw

Last week, Jared Goff made his first career NFL start. This week, he threw his first touchdown pass as a pro.

On the Los Angeles Rams' opening drive against the Saints, Goff connected with Tavon Austin from 24 yards out, dropping a perfectly thrown pass in the bucket for a touchdown.

Goff was 3-for-4 on the drive for 72 yards and a touchdown, giving him more than half of the yards he had last week in one series.

These are the types of throws the Rams expected Goff to make when they drafted him first overall. If he can continue to make plays like this, perhaps the Rams can win a few more games.