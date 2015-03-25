Jameis Winston's 5 TDs lead No. 8 Florida State in 63-0 rout of No. 25 Maryland

next Image 1 of 2

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Their quarterback suffered a concussion and missed half the game and Maryland suffered a historic loss.

Eighth-ranked Florida State beat No. 25 Maryland 63-0 and the Terps tied for the most lopsided loss by a Top 25 team in FBS history. No. 11 Texas lost 66-3 to UCLA in 1997.

"Not really much to say today," Maryland coach Randy Edsall said. "We weren't very good. ... I take full responsibility for this. We didn't play well offensively, defensively, special teams.

"I know the guys in the locker room. I know who they are and I know the resolve that we have and we will go back and we will look at this and get better."

Maryland (4-1, 0-1) hoped to make its last scheduled trip to Tallahassee, Fla. a good one by upsetting the reigning ACC champion. The school moves to the Big Ten in 2014, so Saturday was the last scheduled meeting between programs that have played every year since 1992.

The Terrapins entered as the No. 2 offense in the conference with quarterback C.J. Brown as the individual leader in total offense.

Brown went down late in the second quarter with the Terrapins trailing 14-0. Brown released a pass downfield just before Dan Hicks hit him around the waist and Jaccobi McDaniel followed with a blow to the chest. Brown lay on the turf for several minutes before heading to the locker room with a member of the medical staff.

Edsall said Brown suffered a concussion and will be evaluated Sunday.

"I'd rather make no comment on that at this point in time," Edsall said. "I know what I was told by our coaches, but I have not seen it myself on film and I probably won't have any comment after that because all of these things are in the hands of the conference."

The Terrapins were held to 121 first-half yards. Maryland punted on its first three possessions of the game, a Florida State first this season. The Terps converted just 1-of-7 third downs in the first 30 minutes and 2-of-15 all game.

The Maryland offense was held to 234 yards and 33 yards rushing on 25 attempts.

Brown completed 6-of-14 passes for 82 yards. Backup Caleb Rowe was 9-for-17 with 119 yards passing. Receiver Deon Long caught three passes for 77 yards.

Punter Nathan Renfro had a busy day with 11 punts.

All of this came days after Maryland moved into the rankings for the first time since 2010. It was the worse loss since 1993 when the Terps were routed at home by Penn State 70-7.

"They have great athletes. They always do," Rowe said. "They were good, but we also could have taken advantage of a few things and we didn't do that."

Florida State (5-0, 3-0) scored on its first drive, a Karlos Williams 1-yard touchdown run, and then punted on the next three consecutive drives. That's when the Jameis Winston show began.

The Seminoles scored touchdowns on their next eight consecutive possessions as the redshirt freshman quarterback reaffirmed his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

Winston completed 23-of-32 passes for a career-high 393 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. The weekly highlight came late in the third quarter when the pocket collapsed and Maryland linebacker Yannik Cudjoe-Virgil jumped on Winston's back. The quarterback ducked and slid out of the sack, rolled right and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick O'Leary.

The 63 points were the second-most scored during the Jimbo Fisher era. The Seminoles beat Murray State 69-3 in 2012.

O'Leary had four receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Kelvin Benjamin had five receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Rashad Greene had 108 yards receiving, but saw his streak of five games with a touchdown come to an end. Williams added another touchdown from 17 yards out in the fourth quarter and backup quarterback Jacob Coker ran for a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"As good as the offense played today, I thought the defense played better," Fisher said. "The defense, I thought, was the story of the day. They really took the show."

Florida State has a bye week before it travels to No. 3 Clemson on Oct. 19.

Maryland hosts Virginia next week.