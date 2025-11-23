Giants use trick play to score early touchdown vs Lions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants have been mostly awful this season, but Sunday’s trick play touchdown featuring quarterback Jameis Winston could brighten even the gloomiest of fan bases.

The play occurred against the Detroit Lions. Winston handed the ball to running back Devin Singletary, who then threw it back to Winston. The veteran quarterback avoided a sack and launched the ball to the end zone, where he found wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson waiting all alone for the pass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Winston, Singletary and even injured rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrated the success of the wild play. New York went up 7-0 to start the game. It was officially a 39-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Robinson.

It was Robinson’s third touchdown catch of the season, which tied a career high. He came into the game with 57 catches for 638 yards.

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS TO MISS GAME VS BEARS OVER BROKEN WRIST

Winston was named the starting quarterback for the second straight week as Dart recovered from a concussion, which he suffered against the Chicago Bears. Winston was 19-of-29 with 201 passing yards and a game-sealing interception in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants have seen Dart and fellow rising rookie Cam Skattebo go down with injuries this season. The rookies, however, have offered a glimpse of the franchise’s future and are definitively fan favorites.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions have shown glimpses of dominance in some of their games, but sit in third place in the NFC North. The offense is fourth in points scored and fifth in yards gained and were sure to be a problem for the Giants’ defense in Week 12.