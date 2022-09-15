Jamal Adams to miss rest of Seahawks season due to injury: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks will reportedly have to play the rest of the season without Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, as he needs surgery to repair an injury.

Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and he will now consult several doctors within a week to see who will perform the surgery and when it will be done, per NFL Network.

Adams was seen limping off the field in the first half and looked to be in considerable pain. After initial testing in the medical tent, a cart was needed to bring him to the locker room, as his night was done. The Seahawks are expected to place him on injured reserve soon.

It’s a tough blow to the Seahawks’ defense, especially this early into the season. Adams, whom the Seahawks traded for with the New York Jets before the 2020 season, is a versatile piece that can play anywhere as a safety.

Now the 26-year-old must look ahead to the 2023 season.

The Seahawks extended Adams on a four-year, $70.58 million pact last year with an opt-out before the 2024 season.

Adams’ first year with the Seahawks resulted in 9.5 sacks, 83 tackles (11 for loss), one forced fumble and three passes defended — a very solid year for the former sixth overall pick by the Jets. But he has yet to play a full season in Seattle, appearing in 12 games that first season, 12 last year and now just one in 2022.

His last full season in the NFL was 2018, a Pro Bowl year with New York. He had 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 passes defended and three forced fumbles.

To fill his roster spot, the Seahawks went to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad and signed cornerback Teez Tabor.

Tabor was a second-round pick for the Detroit Lions in 2017 and started five of the 22 games he played in his first two seasons. But he was waived in 2019 and didn’t play in regular-season games until last year with the Chicago Bears (six games).