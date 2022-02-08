Jalen Ramsey pleads for opportunity to shadow Ja’Marr Chase

If Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey gets his wish, he’ll be spending plenty of time lining up across from Bengals superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

"Of course, that’s what I’m asking for," Ramsey said Monday when asked about going mano a mano with Chase. "That’s what I want. Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That’s what it’s all about."

Chase, a rookie, and Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro, are undoubtably the top players at their respective positions on their respective teams. Fans, media and even their own teammates are anxious to see the pair go at it on the biggest stage Sunday evening.

But though Ramsey’s eager for the opportunity to face Chase, he’ll leave the game plan to this coaches.

"There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win," said Ramsey. "So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us. And we are going to do what we’ve got to do from there. But you’re going to get to see that matchup. You’re going to have the opportunity to see it, and I’m going to be ready for it."

Should the Rams opt to match Ramsey with Chase, he may have his hands full. Chase followed up his 13-touchdown regular season by setting the NFL rookie record for postseason receiving yards. Not that Ramsey’s concerned.

"I’ve been the best in the game for years now, consistently showing greatness week in and week out. So, it’s another workday at the office for me on Sunday," Ramsey said confidently on Monday. "I don’t really think about what anybody says about what I should do or how I should play. I have consistently been great over the years, so I have shown that I will show up when I need to show up. And that’s what I plan to do again on Sunday."

Be careful what you wish for, Ramsey, you just might get it.