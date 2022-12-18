Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Jalen Hurts runs for three touchdowns as Eagles avoid upset in Chicago, improve to 13-1

Eagles can clinch NFC East and No. 1 seed on Saturday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Jalen Hurts entered the day as the favorite to win the NFL MVP award, and he did nothing but seriously help his case on Sunday.

With his three rushing touchdowns, Hurts carried the now 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles to a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

Jalen Hurts, center, of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a two-point conversation during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago.

Jalen Hurts, center, of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a two-point conversation during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hurts' threw two interceptions in the first 25 minutes of the game, but then he turned it up plenty of notches, quickly returning to his could-be MVP form.

On a 3rd and 8 from Chicago's 22-yard-line, Hurts took a QB draw up the middle untouched all the way to the end zone that gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead that they would not relinquish.

Hurts then opened up the second half with a 1-yard score to put Philly up by 11.

The next few Eagles' drives weren't pretty though — Miles Sanders lost a fumble, the Eagles punted, they turned the ball over on downs and missed a field goal, all while allowing a touchdown in the process.

But with 4:20 left, Hurts put the icing on the cake with his hat trick, finding the end zone from a yard out for the second time.

The Bears did come within five points with 2:43 to go, but on 3rd-and-6 after the two-minute warning, Hurts found A.J. Brown for the game-ending first down.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BEARS' JUSTIN FIELDS NEARLY SCORES TOUCHDOWN ON MARVELOUS RUN VS. EAGLES

Justin Fields entered the history books as the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, but his valiant effort was not enough for the Bears.

Not only did Hurts get the scoring done with his legs, but he also threw for 315 yards on 22-for-37 passing. Brown caught nine passes for 181 yards while DeVonta Smith had 121 receiving yards on five receptions.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles is shown on the field after the win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles is shown on the field after the win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (Duinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Eagles will clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. 

The Bears moved to 3-11 and will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

