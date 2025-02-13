Jalen Hurts reveals why he wouldn't smile despite Eagles' massive lead in Super Bowl LIX

Expand / Collapse search
Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was not happy with his team's blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl. 

With his team up 40-6 late in the second half and his first-ever Lombardi Trophy all but clinched, Hurts pouted and frowned on the sideline in new footage released by the NFL. 

In the footage, Hurts' teammate, tight end Grant Calcaterra, told the quarterback, "You can crack a smile, too." 

Kellen Moore and Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during the first half of the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hurts responded by explaining he still wasn't over his last Super Bowl loss, when the Eagles fell 38-35 to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. 

"I can't lie to you, bro. The last one changed my soul man," Hurts said. "This ain't ever over until the fat lady sings." 

Hurts has been vocal about how motivational the Super Bowl loss was. 

Jalen Hurts and Milton Williams

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles on the podium next to defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

In the summer of 2023, months after that game, Hurts revealed that the wallpaper on his phone was a picture of him walking off the field disappointed as red and yellow confetti fell to the field.

Prior to the start of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Hurts revealed during an interview on Fox's pregame show he had kept that image as his phone wallpaper in the two years since the loss. 

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley celebrate

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, and Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate after Hurts ran for a touchdown in the second half in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 10, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Now, even after winning a Super Bowl, Hurts doesn't plan on changing the wallpaper.

"I guess people anticipate me to change it, [but] it’s just a wallpaper. It’s a humble reminder for me," Hurts said Tuesday in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It’s gonna remain. There’s no urgency to change it."

