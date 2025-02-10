Expand / Collapse search
Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl LIX victory, MVP at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl LIX MVP

Ryan Gaydos
Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl MVP at Disney World Video

Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl MVP at Disney World

Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts celebrated the team's win and his award at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. (Credit: Matt Whitten)

Jalen Hurts went to Disney World.

The Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback, who was named Super Bowl LIX MVP, honored the tradition of going to Disney World on Monday. He was seen on a float riding around Magic Kingdom in the Main Street USA parade as the park was packed with Eagles fans.

Jalen Hurts walks off the field

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Hurts had 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in Philadelphia’s 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs. For that, he was named MVP of the game.

The tradition of Super Bowl MVPs going to Disney World started in 1987 after the New York Giants defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI. Phil Simms, who was the MVP of that game, was filmed in Disney’s "What’s Next?" commercial.

He is asked, "Phil Simms, you have just won the Super Bowl. What are you doing next?"

"I’m gonna go to Disney World," he responded.

Hurts’ commercial featured his throw to Jahan Dotson in the first quarter, which was nearly a touchdown. Then, it showed the team’s tush push to get him into the end zone for the first score of the game. It also featured his bullseye pass to Devonta Smith for a touchdown.

"I’m going to Disney World!" Hurts said when asked what he was going to do next.

Jalen Hurts and Roger Goodell

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, poses with the Pete Rozelle MVP trophy with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference the morning after Super Bowl 59 between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Hurts silenced the critics with his performance on Sunday. Philadelphia got to the Super Bowl two years ago and lost to the Chiefs in a game that Hurts played well in. Last season, Philly started 10-1 but struggled down the stretch and were bounced from the playoffs early.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the adversity Hurts faced in 2023 helped build momentum for his moment in 2024.

"Adversity has a tendency to bring you together," he said. "I look back on last year and how last year ended, and I’m grateful. As crazy as it sounds, I’m grateful how last year ended because it shaped us to who we are today and where we’re standing today."

Jalen Hurts and Milton Williams

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles on the podium next to defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hurts admitted that the journey is important when it comes to holding up the trophies at the end of the season and teams and players will ultimately be judged by the results on the field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.