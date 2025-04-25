Jalen Hurts mum on plans to visit White House for Eagles' Super Bowl celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation last month to visit the White House in honor of their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but star quarterback Jalen Hurts may be questionable for the big day.

Appearing on the red carpet for the 2025 TIME100 gala in New York City on Thursday night, Hurts was asked whether he planned on visiting the White House for next week’s official visit on April 28.

"Um," Hurts said before looking around. He never answered the question as the interviewer thanked him for his time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in early March that an invitation from the president had been sent and that the team had "enthusiastically accepted." This followed the Eagles decision not to attend the White House in 2018 after winning the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

During that time, Trump rescinded the invitation to host the Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit because of his previous criticisms of national anthem protests.

But earlier this month, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie called it "a time-honored tradition" that the team was looking forward to.

EAGLES HEAD COACH NICK SIRIANNI 'REALLY EXCITED' TO VISIT TRUMP FOR SUPER BOWL CELEBRATION AT WHITE HOUSE

"When you grow up, and you hear about, ‘Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,’ that’s what this is. And, so, we didn’t have that opportunity, and now we do. I think we’re all looking forward to it."

Head coach Nick Sirianni also appeared animated about the visit when he spoke about it this month.

"I'm really excited to go, yeah. What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I'm really honored to go and really excited to go."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump, who has made several appearances at sporting events, both as president and on the campaign trail, was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.