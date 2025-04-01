Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni 'really excited' to visit Trump for Super Bowl celebration at White House

It sure seems like any speculation that the Philadelphia Eagles wouldn't want to visit the president is out the window.

There were rumors floating shortly after the Birds won the Super Bowl that they would not attend the White House to celebrate the victory, but those were nixed.

President Donald Trump extended the invite, and the team will go to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on April 28.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump said the Eagles "deserve" to be at the White House as champions — they stopped the Kansas City Chiefs from becoming the first team to threepeat in Super Bowl history with a 40-22 beatdown.

Trump rescinded his invite for the Super Bowl LII team in 2018 after some players refused to visit the White House due to Trump’s criticism of those who knelt or raised their fists during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

But this year's team is different, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is looking forward to the opportunity.

BROWNS' TRADE FOR DESHAUN WATSON WAS 'BIG SWING AND MISS,' TEAM OWNER SAYS

"I'm really excited to go, yeah. What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I'm really honored to go and really excited to go," he said this week.

Trump, in attendance for the game, predicted that the Chiefs would make history, but the Eagles took an early lead and never looked back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Florida Panthers recently visited the president to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory last summer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will also be visiting next Sunday after defeating the New York Yankees in the World Series back in October.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.