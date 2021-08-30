Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring.

Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.

"We’re on the path to a lot bigger fights, I’m salivating too because I’m just getting warmed up," Paul said, via MMA Junkie. "Conor McGregor has a lot more to focus on besides me right now.

"I’m five wins in a row, he’s 1-3 in the past four years. So the guy needs to get off his vodka or whatever his brand is, sober up and start to get back in the gym and then we can f—king fight.

"To be honest, no way he hits harder than Woodley. He doesn’t weigh as much as Woodley. He’s shorter than Woodley. I’ve said it before the fight, I think Woodley is a harder fight than him, especially the way he’s going. Conor is going down, I’m going up. Woodley came in game, we’ll see."

Woodley had already challenged Paul to a rematch, while Tommy Fury has been clamoring to get into the ring with Paul as well.

Paul has now defeated Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren in professional boxing.