Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight rescheduled for November after boxing legend's medical scare forces postponement

The heavily anticipated fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned professional boxer Jake Paul is back on after Tyson’s medical scare on a recent flight caused the bout to be postponed.

Most Valuable Promotions announced on Friday that the fight, which was originally set to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has now been rescheduled for November 15th to give both boxers enough time to prepare.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season," Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement.

"Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

Tyson, who will turn 58 at the end of June, was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last month when he was reported to have suffered nausea and dizziness. His reps said in a statement at the time that the incident had been "due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing."

The medical episode raised concern for Tyson and led to speculation that the fight would be called off. Last week, Most Valuable Promotions announced that the fight would be postponed following Tyson’s follow-up consultation with medical professionals.

He was advised to do "minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations."

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson said in a statement Friday.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

Paul responded to the news on X with a simple message, "New date, same place, same fate."

Paul has a 9-1 record, with six knockouts during his pro career. He was defeated by Tommy Fury in a split decision in 2023. Tyson has not fought competitively since his TKO loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He competed in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.