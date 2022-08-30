Expand / Collapse search
Jake Paul to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva: report

Paul remains undefeated in his professional boxing career

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Youtuber sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul has a new opponent for his upcoming October fight. 

"The Problem Child" will face off against 47-year-old former UFC fighter Anderson Silva, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and currently holds the longest title rein in UFC history. He is Paul's most challenging opponent to date. 

Since leaving MMA in 2020, Silva has participated in multiple fights and currently holds a 3-1 record. His last bout resulted in a knockout to boxer Tito Ortiz. His only loss occurred over 20 years ago, in 1998. Silva has defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Caesar Chavez, Jr. in June 2021. 

Paul, however, remains undefeated since debuting in 2018, with four career knockouts so far.  The list of fighters the YouTuber has gone toe-to-toe with includes former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, along with ex-NBA player Nate Robinson. 

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight last December. 

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight last December.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most Valuable Promotions, which is run by Paul, announced on social media Tuesday that they will reveal his opponent and the exact date of the fight later this week. If the fight proceeds, this will be Paul's first match since December 2021, when he knocked out Woodley. 

Paul has had three different bouts canceled over the last several months. UK boxer Tommy Fury withdrew from their scheduled dates on two separate occasions due to an issue securing a visa. Then Hasim Rahman Jr., who was scheduled to fight Paul last month in Madison Square Garden, failed to meet the agreed-upon weight. 

It is clear at the moment where Paul's match with Silva will take place. 

