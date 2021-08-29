Jake Paul shows off LED lights on trunks ahead of Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul made his presence known ahead of the fight against Tyron Woodley on Sunday night.

The YouTube star showed up to his bout against Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland with LED lights in his shorts. The small LED screen had Paul’s name in lights.

Paul, who's fighting in his hometown of Cleveland, also had Ohio's sports teams represented in his pre-fight attire.

Paul came into the fight with three knockout wins to his credit. He beat fellow YouTube AnEsonGib via technical knockout in January 2020. He then beat Nate Robinson via knockout last November. He knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first round in their April 2021 fight.

Woodley is a UFC great in his own right. He is 19-7 in mixed martial arts and at the height of his time at the company he was the UFC welterweight champion. He won the title over Robbie Lawler in July 2016 and was able to defend his title successfully a few times before losing to Kamaru Usman in March 2019 via unanimous decision.

He’s lost his last four fights – Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque were his last defeats. He hasn’t won since September 2018 when he submitted Darren Till.

Woodley is entering his first professional boxing match.

Paul and Woodley agreed to a fight in July. Paul signed with Showtime Sports about two months before the fight was announced.