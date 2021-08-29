Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Jake Paul shows off LED lights on trunks ahead of Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed to a fight last month

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jake Paul made his presence known ahead of the fight against Tyron Woodley on Sunday night.

The YouTube star showed up to his bout against Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland with LED lights in his shorts. The small LED screen had Paul’s name in lights.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul, who's fighting in his hometown of Cleveland, also had Ohio's sports teams represented in his pre-fight attire.

Paul came into the fight with three knockout wins to his credit. He beat fellow YouTube AnEsonGib via technical knockout in January 2020. He then beat Nate Robinson via knockout last November. He knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first round in their April 2021 fight.

Woodley is a UFC great in his own right. He is 19-7 in mixed martial arts and at the height of his time at the company he was the UFC welterweight champion. He won the title over Robbie Lawler in July 2016 and was able to defend his title successfully a few times before losing to Kamaru Usman in March 2019 via unanimous decision.

TOMMY FURY CALLS OUT JAKE PAUL AFTER VICTORY OVER ANTHONY TAYLOR

He’s lost his last four fights – Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque were his last defeats. He hasn’t won since September 2018 when he submitted Darren Till.

Woodley is entering his first professional boxing match.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul and Woodley agreed to a fight in July. Paul signed with Showtime Sports about two months before the fight was announced.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_