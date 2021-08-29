Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after victory over Anthony Taylor

Tommy Fury picked up his first boxing victory in the United States on Sunday and called out the night’s headliner Jake Paul in his post-bout interview.

Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, defeated Anthony Taylor in a four-round fight via unanimous decision. Afterward, he told Ariel Helwani he wanted Paul next.

"I feel good. It was a good performance. Don’t forget everybody, I’ve only had 10 amateur fights. I’ve flown all the way over [from Britain]. My dad wasn’t able to be with me tonight. I feel like I’ve achieved a lot coming out in my six fights for all you lovely people. Thank you all for coming," he said.

Fury said since he didn’t knock Taylor out like he predicted, Paul shouldn’t even have to think about accepting Fury as his next opponent.

"Jake Paul should have an easy night. So he’s got no excuse for not taking the fight? Let’s get it on Jake Paul. I’ve done my bit. You do your bit tonight and we’ll get it on," Fury said.

Fury was asked whether he thought he did enough to earn a fight against Paul.

"I mean it should be easy enough for him like I said. I went four rounds with his sparring partner … Jump in the ring. It should be no test at all."

Fury moved to 7-0 with the victory over Taylor.

The "Love Island" star has challenged Paul to a fight in the past, but it hadn’t led to anything. It’s unclear whether Fury did enough to get Paul’s attention.