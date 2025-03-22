Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Jake Paul

Jake Paul announces engagement to Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam in social media post

Paul and Leerdam were first seen dating in March 2023

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jake Paul announced his proposal to Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam on social media on Saturday. 

Paul's and Leerdam’s relationship became public in March 2023 when they were seen on a date in Florida. 

Paul’s post announcing his engagement showed him kneeling down, clad in white, on a balcony with white flowers and candles, with mountains in the background. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul interact

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam during the Daikin NK Allround & Sprint Ice Skating Dutch Championships at Thialf Ice Arena on December 29, 2024 in Heerenveen, Netherlands.  (Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

"We’re engaged," Paul captioned his post. "We can’t wait to spend forever together."

Paul, 28, showered praise onto Leerdam, 26, after her performance at the World Championships last weekend. 

"So proud of my baby 1st, 2nd, and 3rd this weekend at the world championships. She’s a 7 time world champion now.. The hardest worker and the most gorgeous. You inspire me babe," Paul said in a post. 

BOXING STAR AMANDA SERRANO SIGNS LIFETIME DEAL WITH JAKE PAUL-BACKED PROMOTION

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam kiss

Jake Paul kisses his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam after his fight against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

"Isn’t (it) ironic how the person who is the most important athlete to a sport is the one that they try to tear down the most. Can’t relate because we don’t fly at y’all’s altitude. I hope love runs the universe one day."

Leerdam became the junior world champion at the 2017 World Junior Championships and then finished second in the 2018 Championships the following year. 

She is the 2020 and 2023 World Single Distance champion, 2022 World Sprint Champion in the 500 and 1,000 meters. Leerdam won silver at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the 1,000 meters. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pam Stepnick and Jutta Leerdam cheer on Jake Paul

Jake Paul's mother Pam Stepnick(left) and girlfriend Jutta Leerdam watch the fight against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center on August 5, 2023. (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports)

Paul was in support of her during the 2025 World Championships in Norway, where Leerdam and her team won gold in the women’s team sprint. 

Paul has a reality TV show coming out that features him and his brother Logan, which will release on the streaming platform MAX on March 27. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.