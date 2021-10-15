Jaguars' Urban Meyer vows to make team flights, didn't think staying in Ohio was 'big deal'

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer vowed Friday he will never miss a team flight back home after the debacle that followed the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals more than two weeks ago.

Meyer had been adamant that he checked with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke to get approval to stay back in Ohio to visit his grandchildren. He said "it didn’t seem like a big deal" at the time.

"Well, I gave the players three days off and they gave coaches two days off. And that’s when I stayed back to go see my two grandsons. I look back now, I talked to our general manager about it and it didn’t seem like a big deal, but yeah, that’s something I won’t do," Meyer said.

The first-year NFL coach was asked about earning the trust back of the team – something Jacksonville team owner Shad Khand tasked Meyer with in the aftermath of the viral video that showed a woman dancing near Meyer’s lap in Columbus.

"Yeah, we have spoken several times and our team has been — we’re focused on making steady improvement, which you’ve seen—certainly on offense. On defense, we still have a couple detail errors that we made. But consistent effort, improvement and [we’re going to] try to win a game. How do you earn trust? Over time and just being around them," he said.

Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence was asked about his coach rebuilding trust in the locker room.

"He’s done a good job of handling the situation. Obviously he’s had conversations with the team and one-on-one, all of us," Lawrence said. "Just him being the same guy, coming to work. Super hard worker, really cares about this team. No one can deny that. We’re in a good spot and we all respect him, and we’re just ready to go win some games."

The Jaguars are traveling to London for a Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins.