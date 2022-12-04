Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence writhes in pain after taking scary hit vs. Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after he took a scary hit on a sack with about 20 seconds remaining in the first half.

Lawrence was in the shotgun formation when he dropped back to pass. Lions linebacker James Houston IV came in for the sack but Lawrence got caught underneath and appeared to be in pain. The time ran out of the first half after the play and the Lions went into the locker room with a 23-6 lead.

The second-year quarterback walked off the field under his own power.

In the first half, Lawrence was 9 of 19 with 124 passing yards in the first half, but the Jaguars failed to find the end zone. Riley Patterson nailed two field goals for Jacksonville.

Doug Pederson told FOX Sports' Jen Hale he expected to be OK.

He came back in the third quarter.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to an upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Jared Goff was 18 of 23 with 204 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the first half. The touchdown pass went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished the first half with six catches for 56 yards.

Jamaal Williams had 28 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first.

Both teams entered the game 4-7. Both teams have more wins than the 2021 season.