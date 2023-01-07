Jaguars, Titans come together for group prayer for Damar Hamlin at midfield before do-or-die game

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are playing the most important game of their seasons tonight.

The winner goes to the playoffs as AFC South champions. The loser's season ends.

Before the game, the two squads came together at midfield for a group prayer.

Each "3" at the 30-yard lines of every NFL stadium has been outlined in red in honor of Hamlin's uniform number with the Buffalo Bills. All players and coaches also have the option to wear a warmup shirt that says "Love for Damar" with his No. 3.

Patches with the No. 3 will be worn by the Bills, and stadiums in all sports have shown a message showing their thoughts. Each game will also have a "moment of support," encouraging fans to cheer on Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin has improved signficantly in recent days since going into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He underwent CPR on the field for nine minutes, and medical staff used a defibrillator.

Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday in an Instagram post.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…" he said. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

When Hamlin first woke up earlier this week, he asked doctors, via writing, who won Monday's game, and he learned it had been postponed before it was later canceled. He also was able to speak with his teammates Friday and told them he loved them.

Over $8 million has been donated to his charity's toy drive that originally had a goal of $2,500.