Ex-Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith gets 3 years probation in child abuse case

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith avoided jail time in a Florida sex abuse case, his attorney said Friday.

Smith, who was arrested in April of 2020 and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, was given three years probation following a plea of no contest to child abuse as part of a plea agreement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ESPN, the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court withheld adjudication of guilt which means he was not convicted of the offense. He must also undergo psychosexual counseling and have no contact with the 17-year-old girl he was accused of sexually abusing. He is also prohibited from contacting underage girls under the age of 18 unless they are a family member, or the contact is approved by counselors.

"Great player. Great person. Great father." Smith's attorney Hank Coxe said. "Huge fan of this town. He will move on and do fine."

He was also ordered to pay $516 in court costs, according to WJAX, the CBS affiliated station in Jacksonville.

A warrant obtained by First Coast News provided the details of Smith’s arrest last year.

In an interview with Jacksonville police in November 2019, the girl said that she met Smith at her job on Aug. 12, 2019, and they took photos together. She testified that her age was made known to the former NFL star, according to the station. She was 17 at the time, according to ESPN.

Smith, now 30, allegedly continued to communicate with the girl and planned to meet up on Aug. 31. He allegedly met with her at a shopping center and he drove her to his home, where the two had sex multiple times.

According to the warrant, Smith offered her money to keep quiet and he told her that if she told anyone she could be facing time. The girl said she initially declined the monetary offer but agreed to take $100. Smith allegedly told the girl that if anyone asked she should tell them he was serving as her mentor.

FLASHBACK: EX-NFL STAR TELVIN SMITH PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN SEX CRIMES CASE

The girl told a friend and a family member about the incident, First Coast News reported. She said Smith contacted her again several days after their initial meeting. The two met in Clay County and they allegedly engaged in multiple sexual acts in his vehicle.

During a police interview on Feb. 20, 2020, a family member told officers the teenager had sex with Smith on Sept. 1, 2019, and they took her to get emergency contraception that same night. According to the station, the girl had used the $100 to buy contraception.

Police said the girl had voice messages from Smith and that the former NFL player gave her his personal cellphone number and the description of the vehicle he used to take her to and from his home.

Smith was arrested in April 2020 and was later bonded out of jail.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith, who played college football at Florida State, spent five seasons with the Jaguars before suddenly retiring after the 2018 season. He said at the time that he needed to "get his world in order." Smith has been on the team’s retired/reserve list.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his last season with the Jaguars, Smith finished with 134 tackles and two interceptions.