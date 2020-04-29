Former Jaguars star LB Telvin Smith arrested on charges of unlawful sexual activity, jail records show

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith was arrested in Jacksonville and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to the Duval County Jail website.

Smith, a star defender who was placed on the retired reserved list with the Jaguars, last played in the NFL in 2018. Smith's bond has been set at $50,003, per the jail's website.

The Jaguars released a statement about Smith's arrest, ESPN reported.

“The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation.”

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith, who played college football at Florida State, spent five seasons with the Jaguars before suddenly retiring after the 2018 season. He said that he needed to "get his world in order.”

In his last season with the Jaguars, Smith finished with 134 tackles and two interceptions.