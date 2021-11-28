Jaguars mascot stunt gone wrong ahead Falcons game

The Jacksonville Jaguars mascot, Jaxson de Ville, continues to risk it all this season with a thrilling bungee-jumping backflip before kickoff but on Sunday the daring cat had to be bailed out after getting stuck in the air.

Video from Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons showed the mascot starting off with a perfect backflip but on the way down his cord appeared to get stuck.

Users on social media posted videos of the mascot being lowered into the stands among fans – unharmed.

Jaxson de Ville’s stunt may have been an omen for Sunday’s game as the Jaguars lost their ninth game of the season with a 21-14 loss.

The Falcons led 14-0 and then 21-3 on Matt Ryan’s touchdown pass to Russell Gage, but the Jags clawed their way back into the game late.

Trevor Lawrence found Tavon Austin for a score and connected with James O’Shaughnessy for a 2-point conversion. Matthew Wright added a 34-yard field goal in the fourth period to make it a one-score game.

Jacksonville forced a punt and got the ball back with 2:14 remaining, but Lawrence threw incomplete on four straight downs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.