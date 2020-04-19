Jacksonville Jaguars hold trade talks about Leonard Fournette before NFL Draft, report says

The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently are trying to trade away another top player.

Running back Leonard Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, has been involved in trade discussions, according to a report by ESPN on Saturday. Fournette led the Jaguars’ offense with 1,674 scrimmage yards in 15 games last season. He also led Jacksonville with 76 receptions.

Fournette has gained 4.0 yards per carry and scored 19 touchdowns in 36 career games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said it was a "situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches."

According to Over the Cap, Fournette is set to earn $4.17 million in base salary and $4.47 million in a prorated bonus in 2020. The Jaguars held a fifth-year option for 2021.

Many players from the 2017 Jaguars team, who nearly beat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game before losing 24-20, have left the squad since then.

The team traded away cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye to the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively, and sent defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson and edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. also have left the team.

Star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was given the franchise tag, also has made it clear he wanted to move on from the team as well.

It looks as if the Jaguars may be planning on tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which presumably would be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.