Jaguars claim offensive lineman Tanner Hawkinson off waivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed offensive lineman Tanner Hawkinson off waivers from Philadelphia.

The Eagles released Hawkinson last Friday.

Selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft, Hawkinson has appeared in six games in three seasons. He played in one game in 2013 and three in 2014 with the Bengals, and then two with the Eagles in 2015. Hawkinson also spent time on San Francisco's practice squad in 2015 before getting promoted to Philadelphia's active roster.

Hawkinson attended Kansas, where he was a four-year starter and a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior in 2012.