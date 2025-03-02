Jade Cargill, Randy Orton make WWE returns at Elimination Chamber, setting up road to WrestleMania 41

John Cena’s shocking beatdown of Cody Rhodes may have been the major talking point out of WWE’s Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday night, but fans saw two returns as well signifying a rocky road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next month.

The event opened with the women’s Elimination Chamber match with the winner of the event going to WrestleMania 41 to face either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship.

Naomi and Liv Morgan were set to start the match when Jade Cargill’s music hit. She marched down to the ring and turned her attention to Naomi, taking out her supposed friend before match start. Cargill had been out of the ring due to an on-screen injury angle. The mystery over who attacked Cargill – Naomi or Bianca Belair – lasted for weeks. It cost Cargill a few weeks and a tag-team championship. It appeared, for now, that there was an answer.

Belair won the match and had a faceoff with Ripley and Sky at the top of the set, but Belair will now have to deal with Cargill back in the fray.

Randy Orton was the second WWE star to shock the Toronto crowd. He appeared after Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match.

Owens was set to deliver a package piledriver to Zayn on the exposed concrete after the match, but Orton’s music hit. A lean-looking Orton came down to the ring, and the two competitors traded punches. Owens had on-screen injured Orton as he embarked on a crusade against everyone who has wronged him.

Orton hit Owens with an RKO and walked to the back.

The two big returns presumably set up a collision course for WrestleMania – Cargill and Naomi and Orton and Owens.