Jacksonville Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck

An NFL star seeking a big payday made his point in grand style Wednesday, arriving at training camp in an armored truck.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey rode up in the truck and had comedian HaHa Davis act as emcee and contract negotiator.

“The man so good, they finna give him his own jail,” Davis said. ”… These receivers are on 24-hour lockdown!”

Ramsey jumped out and posed with what appeared to be bags of money.

The former Florida State star, who was drafted fifth overall in 2016, is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract and scheduled to earn $3.6 million. The Jaguars could have extended his contract at a much higher, market-value figure, but instead told him they would pick up the fifth-year option at $13.7 million in 2020. He won’t be eligible for free agency until 2021, and even then the Jaguars could use the franchise tag to keep him in Jacksonville.

Wednesday's stunt followed Ramsey’s complaint last month that the Jaguars weren’t going to give him the deal he wants.

“As long as I’m a part of this organization, as long as I’m a part of Duval County, I’m going to give the city and the players all I’ve got, and I think y’all know that,” Ramsey said, per ESPN. “I’ve fought through injuries. I’ve fought through everything, haven’t missed a game. I think I’m in a similar situation as Yan [Yannick Ngakoue], as where I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I’ve earned a new contract.”

The 24-year-old cornerback has been a pro-bowler in each of his first three seasons.