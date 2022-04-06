Jack Nicklaus reacts to Tiger Woods' Masters plan: 'If his body holds up, could he do it again?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods intends to play at the Masters this week, more than a year after suffering devastating leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Woods made his intentions known Tuesday during a press conference two days before the first round of the Masters was set to begin. He hasn’t competed in a high-level golf event since the 2020 Masters.

Woods is still chasing Jack Nicklaus’ majors record. Nicklaus has 18 major titles and Woods has 15. "The Golden Bear" tweeted he was happy to see Woods giving it a go.

"Delighted to hear Tiger is going to give it a go at the Masters," Nicklaus’ statement read. "Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this is an incredible feat. Only reinforces the drive passion and work ethics Tiger has always possessed. And know that while he’s in a different place in his life, Tiger wouldn’t tee it up if he didn’t think he could compete and win."

He went on: "Tiger knows this golf course like the back of his hand and, in 2019, once in position, he remembered how to win. If his body holds up, could he do it again?"

Woods was asked whether he thinks he could win this weekend. His simple response: "I do."

He added: "I can hit it just fine. I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. Walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long road and it's going to be a tough challenge. And a challenge that I'm up for."

As of now, he is set to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. He said he would go another nine holes on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.