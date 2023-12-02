Ja Morant issued subpoena for fight with teenager last year: report

Ja Morant will reportedly be in a Tennessee court next week after he was issued a subpoena stemming from a fight with a teenager at his own house last year.

Morant and the teen fought one another during a pickup basketball game at Morant's residence after sharing hard passes to one another to check the ball in. The boy's return pass slipped out of his hands and hit Morant in the face.

After the fight, the teen, according to Morant, said he was "going to come back and light this place up like fireworks." Morant then filed a police report about the boy's comment, citing threats made to his family. That was when Morant came back outside with a gun, according to the teen, but Morant said that claim is untrue.

Morant admitted he "swung first" but said he acted in self-defense, noting that the boy had become the aggressor by throwing a basketball at Morant's head and lifting up his pants as a sign of "wanting to fight," according to the Washington Post.

Shortly after the allegations, Morant filmed himself in a nightclub, where he displayed a gun in the video, an act that left him with an eight-game suspension. (He ultimately missed nine while he checked himself into a counseling program.)

However, a similar incident left him with a 25-game suspension that he is currently serving. He is eligible to return on December 19.

Davonte Pack, a friend of Morant, whom the NBA star called his "brother," was arrested in July for assault with bodily harm as he punched the then-17-year-old in the incident.

Morant and Pack were both issues subpoenas, as were Morant's parents, ESPN says. The hearing is scheduled to take place on December 11.

No criminal charges have been filed against Morant.

Morant's Memphis Grizzlies have struggled so far this season, losing 13 of their first 17 games.