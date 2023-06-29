Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ja Morant
Published

Ja Morant cites self-defense in altercation with teenager; attorneys file motion to dismiss case: report

Morant is suspended the first 25 games of next season for showing a gun on Instagram Live

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ja Morant's attorneys reportedly filed a motion to dismiss a civil case between the NBA star and a teenager he got into a physical altercation with last year.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard has consistently said he acted in self-defense, which the motion cites.

Attorneys argue that Morant should be awarded "civil immunity under the [Self-Defense Immunity] Statute" in the state of Tennessee, according to the Commercial Appeal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ja Morant in the FedEx Forum

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, brings the ball up court during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum on December 31, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Morant says the teenager struck him in the face with a basketball on purpose while playing a pickup game at Morant's home. Following the altercation, Morant and other witnesses, including Morant's father Tee, say the teenager then threatened to shoot at the household. 

Morant's initial police report said the boy made threats against his family. It's reported that Morant then showed a gun himself in response.

Morant's attorneys say his lone punch to the teenager was "only to the extent necessary to protect himself from further harm" and "not hard enough even to knock him down."

Ja Morant reacts against the 76ers

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, reacts during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 23, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SIXERS’ TOBIAS HARRIS SAYS CASUAL FANS WOULD TRADE HIM FOR A ‘CRUMBL COOKIE;' BRAND RESPONDS

The motion seeks a hearing within 40 days of filing and that anything involving the civil case will be paused. Attorneys also requested "the mandatory damages that the [Self-Defense Immunity] Statute affords [Morant]: an award of attorney fees, costs, lost income and expenses."

The altercation was one of several incidents involving Morant since last summer. Four days earlier, Morant had allegedly "threatened" the head of security at a Memphis mall, and a member of Morant's group shoved him in the head. 

During this past season, the Indiana Pacers claimed that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV that was carrying Morant, which the Pacers believed was a gun. The NBA investigated the incident and found that no "individual threatened others with a weapon."

Ja Morant motions to crowd

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, reacts during Round 1 Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 16, 2023, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the NBA season for a second incident in which he appeared to show a gun on an Instagram Live video. He was suspended for eight games when he did it the first time in a Denver nightclub in March.