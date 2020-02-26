Ivy League women's basketball championship history

The Ivy League was the last conference to hold an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Ivy League features eight teams, including Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

The Ivy League women’s basketball tournament begins March 13 and runs through March 15. Unlike the men’s basketball side, the regular-season champion isn’t guaranteed a spot in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Read below for a list of Ivy League tournament champions.

2019: PRINCETON

Princeton repeated as champions in 2019. They defeated Penn, 65-54. Bella Alaire won a second tournament MVP.

2018: PRINCETON

Princeton bounced back in 2018. The Tigers defeated Penn, 63-34. Bella Alaire was named tournament MVP.

2017: PENN

Penn was the first Ivy League tournament champions in 2017. The Quakers defeated Princeton, 57-49. Michelle Nwokedi was named tournament MVP.