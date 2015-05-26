Isles, Red Wings both aim to rebound in Detroit

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders will both try to put rough losses behind them when the Eastern Conference foes meet Saturday afternoon in the Motor City.

Detroit hosts today's matinee after having a season-high six-game winning streak snapped with Thursday's 5-1 loss in Tampa Bay. The Red Wings entered the Atlantic Division showdown with a one-point lead over the Lightning for first place, but the Bolts claimed the top spot with the regulation win.

Montreal also picked up two points with Thursday's road win over the New York Rangers to forge a tie with Detroit for second place in the Atlantic. The Canadiens, who have two games in hand over the Red Wings, host Washington this afternoon, while Tampa welcomes Columbus on Saturday night.

The Red Wings were torched for three goals by the Lightning's Cedric Paquette, who notched his first career hat trick to power Tampa to the easy win.

Darren Helm supplied the Red Wings' lone goal. Petr Mrazek allowed five goals on 15 shots, while Tom McCollum stopped all 17 shots he faced in the third period.

"We just had a good run here, won six in a row," Detroit head coach Mike Babcock said. "We got spanked here tonight."

Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk is slated to play in his 863rd career game today, moving him past Ted Lindsay for sole possession of 12th place in Detroit history.

The Islanders lost for only the second time in eight games Thursday when they were handed a 5-2 setback by the visiting Boston Bruins.

New York fell behind 2-0 in the first period before evening the score on second-period goals from John Tavares and Michael Grabner. However, Boston's Kevan Miller tallied the game-winner with just 3.4 seconds remaining in the middle stanza and the Bruins added to their cushion in the third period.

"We didn't play a 60-minute game, but I thought we played well enough to win the game," said Islanders coach Jack Capuano. "Obviously, the third goal was the turning point."

Jaroslav Halak allowed four goals on 32 shots for the Isles, who lead Pittsburgh by only one point for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Halak is expected to start today and is 5-4-1 with a 3.22 goals against average in his career against the Red Wings. He stopped 17-of-18 shots to record the win in a 2-1 regulation victory at Detroit on Dec. 19.

The Isles have won two straight and seven of their last eight games against Detroit overall and the Red Wings have dropped five straight at home in this series.