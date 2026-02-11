Isaiah Stewart suspended 7 games, other players disciplined after Pistons-Hornets brawl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was bound to be discipline from the NBA for the massive brawl that ensued on Monday night between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, and one player will be out for a lengthy time.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, who was seen sprinting off the bench to fight Hornets forward Miles Bridges, got a whopping seven-game suspension for his role in the brawl.

Bridges and his Hornets' teammate Moussa Diabate each received four-game suspensions, while Pistons center Jalen Duren got two games for initiating the altercation and fighting.

The reason the NBA suspended Stewart longer than the rest was due to "leaving the bench area, aggressively entering an on-court altercation, and fighting."

"The length of Stewart’s suspension is based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the league’s statement on the matter added.

All four players mentioned were ejected on Monday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte after the wild third-quarter scene played out.

The incident began when Duren was backing down Diabate in the paint, and the latter fouled the former with around seven minutes to play in the third quarter. But the two immediately got in each other’s face, with Diabate pressing his head against Duren, which set everything off.

Duren shoved Diabate’s face, and despite people on both sides trying to alleviate the tension, the usually mild-mannered Diabate kept trying to find Duren again.

Pistons veteran Tobias Harris was holding back Diabate, when the latter threw a punch at Duren, escalating the whole situation. As Duren walked away, Bridges got involved, throwing his own left-handed punch at Duren. The Pistons forward retaliated with his own punch.

Then, with many on the court at this point, Stewart came rushing off the Pistons’ bench to confront Bridges, throwing a punch as their altercation became the focal point of the madness on the hardwood.

The tense scene finally dissipated, but the ejections didn’t stop after that. In the fourth quarter, Hornets coach Charles Lee was tossed from the game and needed to be held back after screaming at officials following a no-call when his player, Grant Williams, collided with Pistons’ Paul Reed.

The Pistons ended up winning the game, 110-104, to add to their Eastern Conference-best 39-13 record. The Hornets fell to 25-29, which sits them 10th in the conference.

