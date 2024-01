Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark is learning at least one thing she doesn’t need a professor or a whole semester’s worth of classes to learn – with great fame comes even greater scrutiny.

Clark is one of the best women’s college basketball players in the game and is inching closer to the all-time scoring record in the sport. But as she creeps closer, the spotlight gets hotter.

She was asked Saturday how she deals with the negative effects that come with stardom.

"I think I just worry about being in this moment, enjoying this moment," she said after dropping 30 on Indiana. "The people that I really care about, the people that I really love, that always have my back. When I take off my basketball shoes, take off my uniform and I’m done playing one day, those are the people that are really going to matter to me.

"Those are the people that are really going to matter to me. Their opinions are going to matter to me. My teammates’ opinions – those are what matter to me. My coach's opinions. But yeah, that’s what kinda comes with it when you have the stardom. I think something that I try to live by is like all the love that you feel, the praise, that’s the level you’re gonna feel all the hate, too. So you got to stay right in the middle."

Iowa topped Indiana 84-57 and moved up to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Hawkeyes are 17-1 on the season and 6-0 against Big Ten Conference opponents.

Kelsey Plum is the all-time scoring leader in women’s college basketball with 3,527 points as she surpassed Jackie Stiles’ record during her tenure. Clark is 10 points away from fourth place on the list. She’s at 3,283 points all time.