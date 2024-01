Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Maryland Terrapins men’s college basketball star Julian Reese and Illinois Fighting Illini assistant coach Tim Anderson had a strange moment in the handshake line Sunday afternoon.

The Terrapins topped the No. 10 Fighting Illini, 76-67, with Reese scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Maryland’s Jahmir Young added 28 points as well in the victory. As the two teams lined up to shake hands, Anderson appeared to snub Reese.

Reese and Anderson exchanged some words before both men had to be separated. The broadcast showed Reese going for the handshake and Anderson pulling his hand away at the last second.

Anderson has been with Illinois since 2021. He was an assistant at DePaul before that. Reese is the brother of LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese. Reese is averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds this season.

It is unclear why Anderson chose to snub Reese in the handshake line.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood took responsibility for the loss.

"Maryland deserves all the credit. Every ounce of it. It's my fault for not getting these guys in the right frame of mind defensively," Underwood said. "Now we can join the crowd. Every other top-10 team lost this week to an unranked team. Doesn't make it feel any better."

Maryland improved to 11-6 on the year and 3-3 against Big Ten Conference opponents. Illinois fell to 12-4 and 3-2 against conference opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.